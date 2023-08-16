Poverty-stricken elderly man commits suicide in Karachi

A poverty-stricken elderly man has committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a residential building in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The deceased man was identified as 60-year-old Salim who jumped off the fourth floor of a building in the Garden Ramswami area. Rescue sources told ARY News that the officials shifted the elderly man to the hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his wounds.

The family said that Salim is the father of five children and resides in a rental flat. They added that Salim was a technician of generators and he was facing financial hardships due to lack of orders.

In July, the father-of-two Muhammad Masood in Rawalpindi had committed suicide after being blackmailed by an online loan company.

A 42-year-old man namely Muhammad Masood had acquired Rs22,000 – a resident of Rawalpindi’s Chakra area – from an online loan company. The people running the online loan company started blackmailing Masood.

After being fed up, Muhammad Masood committed suicide and recorded an audio clip before claiming his own life.

A case was lodged at the Race Course station by the deceased man’s brother. He stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that the people running the online loan company were blackmailing Masood by threatening women of his family and data leak.