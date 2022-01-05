PPP CEC mulls contacting opposition parties for anti-govt movement

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has recommended continuing its public movement to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government besides deciding to strongly protest against the rise in inflation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session of PPP CEC is underway in Lahore under the chair of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The session is being attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Maula Bukhsh Chandio, Qaim Ali Shah, Shazia Marri, Nafisa Shah and other central leaders.

Sources told ARY News that a white paper on the PTI government’s performance was presented in the PPP CEC and federal council by Shazia Marri.

It elaborated the dismal performance of the PTI government in providing relief to the nationals. The CEC members also held consultations over the minimum wage of a labourer and prices of gas and urea.

The opposition party decided to hold strong protests in provincial, national assemblies and the Senate. Moreover, it has been decided to re-organise PPP in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The political party is mulling over the continuation of its anti-government movement by emphasising the rise in inflation. The CEC will also decide on the next strategy of the anti-government movement and the venues of protest demonstrations.

It is expected that PPP CEC will decide on starting contacts with the opposition parties to tighten noose around the PTI government besides mulling over to bring a no-confidence motion.

It may be noted here that the alliance of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had backed the stance of PPP for not tendering resignations from the assemblies.

The session’s agenda items also included the preparations regarding the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Punjab and its second phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It is expected that PPP CEC will approve the recommendation to form an alliance or seat adjustments with the Awami National Party (ANP) in KP.

The party’s CEC will approve the recommendations after holding consultations in the session.

