PPP clarifies stance on electoral alliance, seat adjustment

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro clarified that his political party would not make the electoral alliance with any political party, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Nisar Khuhro said in a statement that 13 political parties formed an electoral alliance against PPP which was tantamount to accepting defeat before the general elections.

He said that PPP’s top leadership would make the decision on the nomination of Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency if it gets the majority.

Sources closer to the Pakistan People’s Party told ARY News that PPP would not form any electoral alliance in Karachi ahead of the general elections 2024. The decision was taken to avoid distribution of its vote bank, sources added.

However, the political party would make a decision on seat adjustments in different constituencies of Karachi. Sources said that the PPP could agree on seat adjustment with the Awami National Party (PPP) in the forthcoming polls.

It was also learnt that PPP would only decide on seat adjustment if ANP makes any offer, otherwise, it would solely contest the polls in Karachi from all constituencies in Karachi.

Sources added that the PPP was not expecting a major challenge in Karachi after the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) political alliance.

On Tuesday, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said they are not worried about any electoral alliance in the general elections 2024.

In his message to thank the masses and the PPP workers for giving a warm welcome to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Thar’s public gathering on Monday, Asif Ali Zardari said electoral alliances were also formed against them in the past but failed.

“PPP is not worried about such alliances,” the former president said and added that PPP will sweep the elections across the country.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.