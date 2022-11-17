PPP entrusts PM Shehbaz with matter of army chief appointment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the ally of the government, has entrusted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the matter of army chief appointment, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, a consultative meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held in Islamabad, wherein it was agreed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would deal with the matter of army chief appointment.

During the meeting, the participants of the meeting opined that the prime minister should make the appointment as per the constitution and law.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that he doesn’t have any favourite individual as he believes in the ability of all the officers.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the rumours about a deadlock on the shortlisted names’ and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

While talking to journalists outside the Parliament House building, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was questioned about the rumoured deadlock on the COAS name between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

To this, Asif responded, “How can a deadlock be created without even starting the consultation process for the appointment of new COAS?” He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19.

He further clarified that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no favourite name for the COAS appointment. Asif said that consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment.”

The defence minister slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and said that legal action should be taken against the recent statements of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan is playing the national interests for his personal gains. Imran Khan is harming external ties by levelling allegations.”

