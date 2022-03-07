PPP march: 6,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to beef up security in Islamabad ahead of the arrival of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Awami March in the federal capital.

It has worked out a security plan to avoid any untoward incident. Under the plan, security will be tightened along the route of the march with as many as 6,000 personnel to be deployed from Rawat to D-Chowk. A total of 2,800 personnel have arrived in the capital from other provinces.

Also Read: Punjab govt creating hurdles in PPP long march: Saeed Ghani

There will be a ban on the movement of heavy traffic on the roads that marchers will take to reach their culmination point.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Peoples Party has changed the route of its long march towards Islamabad in the wake of the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Also Read: Awami March: PPP marchers to descend on D-Chowk

According to sources privy to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been apprised regarding the change in route of the PPP long march.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party long march will now enter Islamabad from Rawat T chowk,” they said and added that the participants will spend the night at Rawat T chowk on March 7 before entering Islamabad the next day.

Comments