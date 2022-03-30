PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim postpones plan to return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, on Wednesday did not return to Islamabad from abroad following addition of his name to no-fly list after he planned to return to cast his vote in the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP MNA has to return to Islamabad as per his ticket’s detail, however, he did not board the flight. This is the second time that he changed plan for his return.

Sources within FIA said that Jam Abdul Karim would be arrested upon his return and the immigration staff is constantly keeping an eye on watch list. “FIA has directed its staff to remain alert at various airports,” they said.

Abdul Karim’s name on PNIL

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on its Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), meaning he won’t be able to leave the country after his arrival from abroad.

Sources told ARY News that the FIA will take the lawmaker into custody upon his arrival in Pakistan. Karim, who was nominated in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, had fled to Dubai.

Contempt action sought against Sheikh Rasheed

Meanwhile, Jam Karim has filed a contempt of court petition against Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others in the Sindh High Court (SHC) today.

In his plea to the high court, Jam Abdul Karim said, he had got protective bail from the high court on March 25 for his return to home.

“Jam Karim wants to appear and surrender before the trial court,” according to the petition. “Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid has announced arrest despite the bail from the court of law,” petitioner said.

