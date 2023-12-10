PPP mulls seat adjustment with ANP in Karachi, KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership have contacted Awami National Party (ANP) on forming an electoral alliance and seat adjustment in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

Sources said that PPP has discussed seat adjustment with ANP on Karachi’s two National Assembly (NA) seats.

Moreover, the two parties also discussed forming an electoral alliance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming elections.

PPP and ANP are likely to make a seat adjustment in Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Mardan, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), say sources.

The latest development comes a day after ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Aimal Wali Khan met PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House Islamabad.

They discussed on electoral alliance and seat adjustment in KP province for the forthcoming general elections.

Related: PPP always tried to address masses’ issues: Asif Zardari

They discussed that both parties have strong vote bank in 20 constituencies in KP. They agreed on holding more meetings to mull over electoral alliance, sources said.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership decided not to make seat adjustments with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general election 2024 and termed it a ‘loss trade’.