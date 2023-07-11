PPP suggested to dissolve assemblies on Aug 8: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said on Tuesday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) suggested the federal government to dissolve assemblies on August 8, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Naveed Qamar said that the federal government will have to take final decision regarding the dissolution of the assemblies. “PPP wants electoral reforms before the general elections.”

He added that the tenure of caretaker set-up must not be exceeded from its constitutional limit. Qamar said that PPP will not step back from its stance regarding the legislation on extending the assembly’s tenure.

The PPP leader said that consensus is needed among all political parties for electoral reforms and RTS.

PPP’s reservations

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections as the term of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies is set to expire in August.

Sources told ARY News that PPP has conveyed its message to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold elections following the completion of the government’s tenure in August.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said his party was against ‘any delay’ in the general polls, saying that statements of some political parties suggest they want postponement of polls.

Meanwhile, Babar said, he was unaware of elections-related talk between party’s co-chairman Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. He believes that issues related to timely elections would have been discussed in Dubai meeting.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed ‘displeasure’ over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues.’

Sources privy to the development said Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year, while the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ‘opposed’ the suggestion and asserted for timely polls.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.