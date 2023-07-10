PPP expresses reservations over statement about ‘delay’ in elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections as the term of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies set to expire in August, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that PPP has conveyed its message to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold elections following the completion of government’s tenure in August.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said his party was against ‘any delay’ in the general polls, saying that statements of some political parties suggest they want postponement of polls.

Meanwhile, Babar said, he was unaware of elections-related talk between party’s co-chairman Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. He believes that issues related to timely elections would have been discussed in Dubai meeting.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed ‘displeasure’ over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues.’

Sources privy to the development said Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year, while the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ‘opposed’ the suggestion and asserted for timely polls.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.

Furthermore, it has been learned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not made part of the Dubai meeting due to his ‘rigid’ stance.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.