PPP to form committee to initiate contacts with other parties: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday asserted that the party has decided to constitute a committee to initiate contacts with other political parties as per the instructions of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting, she said that the participants deliberated upon on the suggestions – put forward by all the members – and the problems that might arise.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a committee to initiate contacts with other political parties, Sherry Rehman said.

However, the senator added, the PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting would continue tomorrow and no final decision was taken as of yet.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP’s CEC expressed concern over the alleged irregularities during the election 2024. “The party would issue detailed reasons regarding the reservations on the elections later,” he added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that senior PPP leadership advised party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari against forming a coalition government with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and sitting in opposition.

Sources told ARY News that majority of the committee members proposed to sit in opposition, rather than forming a coalition government. Ostensibly, a strong coalition government will not be formed, the participants suggested.

Read More: Senior PPP leadership advises Bilawal, Zardari to ‘sit in opposition’

The CEC members were of the view that PPP should sit in the opposition by respecting the mandate of independent candidates – who according to ECP election 2024 results were in lead in National Assembly (NA).

The participants dubbed making PPP’s prime minister a ‘political loss’, sources claimed, adding that some also proposed to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of PML-N.

Meanwhile, some CEC members suggested to become part of the government on getting important positions including the premiership. If Bilawal becomes prime ministership and PPP secures important ministries, the party can show his ability to deliver, sources quoted meeting participants as saying.

Read More: PML-N ‘offers’ presidency, NA speakership, Senate chairmanship to PPP

Earlier, PML-N ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in the centre and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources claimed that PML-N has offered three constitutional positions to the PPP to gain its support in the centre and Punjab. PPP was offered positions of president, speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman, while PML-N also agreed to give Balochistan CM ship to the Bilawal-led party.