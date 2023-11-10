PPP to win general elections just like Karachi LG polls: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his political party would grab victory in the forthcoming general elections just like the Karachi Local Government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachiites are hard workers and they should be given all facilities. He expressed hopes that PPP would win general elections just like the Karachi LG polls.

He said that the provincial government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would work together. PPP wants to end the democratic and economic crisis in the country, he added.

Commenting on the recent political alliance in Sindh, Bilawal said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) alliance would only benefit PPP instead of causing any political dent.

He said that Jiyalas would contest elections from all constituencies across the country.

The PPP Chairman said that the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting before the no-confidence motion and offered to organise elections if political parties withdraw the no-trust move.

Bilawal said that it is inappropriate to target an institution after reaching the opposition benches.

The former foreign minister said that Pakistan has a vague Afghan policy. He said that terrorists should be dealt with strictly. He added that the Afghan nation should fight the terrorists side-by-side with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed his political party would win the general elections with or without level-playing field.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachiites are standing with PPP and they will also form government in the Centre on February 8.

“For the first time, mayor, chief minister and prime minister would be jiyalas. I take responsibility for changing the fate of Pakistan including Karachi.”

Regarding PPP’s preparations for general elections 2024, he said that candidate names are being shortlisted which would be announced after the unveiling of final delimitations.