PPP top leaders change schedule for Quetta visit

The top leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have changed the schedule for the Quetta visit ahead of the general elections 2024, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources within the political party told ARY News that PPP leaders changed their schedule for Quetta’s visit. Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Quetta for two to three days.

Zardari and Bilawal will reach Quetta separate. Bilawal is expected to arrive in the Balochistan capital on Wednesday (tomorrow), whereas, Asif Ali Zardari will reach Quetta on November 30, Thursday.

Related: Nayyar Bokhari gets key post in PPP

The PPP top leaders will hold meetings with the party leaders, workers and those who have recently joined the political party.

Dialogue committees

On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari formed two different committees to hold dialogues with political leaders ahead of general elections.

The PPP co-chairman has formed Sindh and Balochistan committees to hold contacts with politicians belonging to these respective provinces.

The Sindh political committee includes Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah while the Balochistan committee comprises three members including Chengez Khan, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Baloch.

Bilawal, Zardari in Dubai

Following the unexplained departure of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Dubai, his father Asif Ali Zardari also left Islamabad for the UAE on Friday amid reports of a rift within the family.

Sources told ARY News that the former president’s departure to Dubai was ‘unplanned’ as he would meet his family members during the visit.

The development came after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suddenly left for Dubai without informing party leaders – a claim Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) denied.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Dubai was pre-planned.

He also denied rumours regarding differences between Chairman PPP & President Asif Ali Zardari and termed them “baseless”.