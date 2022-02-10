Pregnant woman gunned down in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A pregnant woman was gunned down in Sanghar district of Sindh by some unidentified assailants when she was on her way to the hospital to give birth to a baby, ARY News reported.

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday night when some unknown motorcyclists intercepted an auto-rickshaw and opened fire at a pregnant woman who was on her way to Civil Hospital Sanghar for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene after killing pregnant woman identified as Benazir.

According to police, the deceased woman contracted a love marriage four years ago with Nawaz Sharif Umrani and was also attacked earlier by unknown goons.

The police suspect her brothers behind the killing while further investigation is underway.

