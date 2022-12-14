President Arif Alvi likely to meet Imran Khan in Lahore today

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi is likely to meet former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Lahore today (Wednesday), ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The consultation for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has entered the final phase and in this context, President Arif Alvi is expected to meet Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Lahore today.

The PTI chairman is also scheduled to hold meetings with the different leaders of the party to get their take on the dissolution of the assemblies.

The meeting will also discuss the preparations for the upcoming general elections.

On Tuesday, Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said Imran Khan will announce the date of the assemblies’ dissolution in a massive public gathering, PTI is planning at the Liberty Chowk.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on November 26, announced the dissolution of Punjab and KP Assemblies. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its ally PML-Q are reportedly having a disagreement over the time of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly said sources.

