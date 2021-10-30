Hike in prices of various commodities at Utility Stores notified

ISLAMABAD: Prices of various commodities including tea, milk and others at Utility Stores across the country have gone up on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification regarding the increase in prices has also been issued with immediate effect.

As per the fresh hike in prices, the price of a 950-gram tea pack for various brands has been increased between Rs100 to Rs210. The price for a 100gram jar of coffee has also gone up by Rs50, 500 gram of formula milk packet by Rs60, one kilogram of washing powder by Rs10, and 300 gram of custard by Rs5.

The notification further showed a hike in the price of 300-gram corn flour by Rs20, and 250 grams of honey by Rs95 besides also increasing the price of packaged milk.

On October 15, the utility stores of Pakistan notified a whopping Rs1,090 increase in the 10-liter ghee pack which will now cost Rs3,590.

The notification will be implemented with immediate effect said the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) after which the pack of 10-liter ghee that was sold for Rs2,500 will now be available for Rs3,590.

This accounts for an Rs109 increase per kilogram of the essential commodity used in the daily household.

Similarly, the 5kg pack of cooking oil has been made Rs463 costlier. It will now sell at Rs1,795. It was until today available for Rs1,332 in the utility stores.

