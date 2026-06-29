Prince William, Kate concerned over George’s Eton move

Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Very Relatable Parenting Fears As Prince George Heads To Eton The eldest son, Prince George, is all set to start his next chapter of education in the autumn of 2023, when he will transfer to prestigious Eton College from current school, Lambrook. But the parents aren’t worried about the grades of their future King; they’re focused on whether he will integrate.

We, as parents, all have things we worry about with our children’s school days but the concerns of Prince William and Kate Middleton are actually quite sweet, relatable and have nothing at all to do with the quality of academic education that George will receive at the high-achieving boys school.

“When children move up and then transition into a new school, one of the anxieties parents naturally share concerns about the social and pastoral sides – ‘Will my child settle in?

Will he make friends?

Will he cope with the transition?

Will he cope with boarding,’ that type of thing,” reveals Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of the Good Schools Guide. As with any new institution, Eton have their own language – or ‘vocab’ as it’s termed – and centuries of their own culture and traditions.

“It’s from a bygone era, but of course, when your dad has been through that system, it’s probably been part of his vernacular for most of his life.

As parents, you do talk about your school days and your kids can relate to that,” explains Sanderson. “I’m confident that he will be very well prepared.” Due to his dad, as well as uncle Prince Harry having been educated at the same school, George is in good stead.

His father would have likely talked of experiences at Eton from time to time, meaning some vocabulary might even already be part of Prince George’s. Plus, the King-in-waiting is currently attending Lambrook, a co-educational preparatory school which is known for being the exact step up most of their students then take towards Eton. “It does function as a bit of a feeder for that.

These schools are well versed in how to manage those transitions into elite boarding schools because all those boys leave for the same few schools, so they know how to do that perfectly.”

“They are like minded, they work their way through systems and it works brilliantly well for the boys themselves because it prepares them and supports them in those transition years,” Sanderson added. William, with The Prince and Princess of Wales working to ensure George has the easiest of transitions into Eton College has shown just what an invested mum and dad he has even if he will be the future of the UK.