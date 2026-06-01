Princess Anne maintains royal duties ahead of son's wedding

The Royal Family is gearing up for a celebration this summer! Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has officially named the day for his upcoming wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. Princess Anne son, Peter Phillips, is set to marry his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, in an intimate summer ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Unlike the grand, televised royal weddings of his cousins—Prince William and Prince Harry—the 48-year-old nephew of King Charles III is opting for a much more low-key, private affair in the heart of the Gloucestershire countryside.

Inside the Low-Key Royal Wedding Venue and Guest List

The couple will exchange vows at All Saints Church in the picturesque village of Kemble, Cirencester. Known for its tall spire and close-knit community, the village church is just a short distance from Peter’s home on his mother’s Gatcombe Park estate.

While the event is expected to be a private ceremony away from the media spotlight, the British Royal Family is still anticipated to descend upon the Cotswolds to celebrate the happy couple. Official invitations have already been sent to both families.

Key details of the wedding include:

The Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The Venue: All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The Bridal Party: Peter’s daughters from his previous marriage, Savannah (15) and Isla (14), alongside Harriet’s daughter, Georgina (13), are expected to take on prominent roles.

A Look Back at Peter Phillips’ Relationship History

This will be the second marriage for Peter Phillips, who split from his first wife, Autumn Kelly, in 2020 after 12 years of marriage. The former couple, who share joint custody of their two daughters, initially wed in a lavish 2008 ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Peter and Harriet first went public with their relationship in 2024. Proving she already has the royal stamp of approval, Harriet joined Peter as a guest of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot last year, where they participated in the traditional royal carriage procession.