Priyantha Kumara lynching suspects to tried in prison

LAHORE: The suspects arrested in the case of the lynching of Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara at a Sialkot factory will be tried inside prison, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed that the Punjab government and prosecution team decided to conduct the jail trail of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was reached during a meeting of government functionaries and the prosecution team to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident, they said.

The jail management has been instructed to make all the arrangements for the jail trail.

The prosecution team visited the factory site and got a detailed briefing on the investigation thus far carried out into the case. It also examined CCTV footage and other evidence of the incident.

The team instructed the police to submit the case challan in court at the earliest.

