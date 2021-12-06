Process for appointment of new NAB chairman has begun: sources

ISLAMABAD: The process to appoint new chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The law and justice ministry has initiated the process for the appointment of the new chairman graft-buster body.

Well-informed sources said that a summary for the appointment has been forwarded to President Dr Arif Alvi last Friday by the law and justice ministry.

After the summary, the president will write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of new NAB chief.

The current NAB chairman will continue to perform his duties till the appointment of the new chairman, sources added.

Read more: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI PROMULGATES THIRD NAB ORDINANCE

Earlier on October 6, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran Khan will never consult the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

Fawad Chaudhry had said that if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter, then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader.

