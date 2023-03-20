Prominent political personalities from Pakpattan, Kasur join PTI

Two prominent political personalities from Pakpattan and Kasur have joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

Former lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar from Pakpattan met PTI chief Imran Khan today. Dogar announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting Imran Khan.

Moreover, a renowned political personality from Kasur, Nasira Mayo, also met Khan and announced joining PTI.

Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar had won elections twice on the PML-N ticket in Pakpattan, whereas, Nasira Mayo was associated with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Kasur.

Both politicians expressed full confidence in Imran Khan’s leader and PTI’s manifesto. Imran Khan welcomed the politicians for joining his political party.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq formally joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in February, former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

