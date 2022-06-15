Prominent political, religious personalities met Imran Khan in two days

ISLAMABAD: Prominent political and religious personalities have met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan during the last two days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Former lawmakers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held meetings with Imran Khan, whereas, former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi also met Imran Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad to discuss the current political situation.

A former lawmaker of PPP from Lodhran, Hayatullah Tareen announced joining PTI, whereas, a PPP candidate from Multan Khurram Khakwani also joined the PTI. Khakwani was considered the close aide of PPP’s former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti has also shown willingness to join PTI. Moreover, some religious personalities had also met Khan.

According to sources privy to the meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, Jamshed Dasti has sought PTI tickets for National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Muzaffargarh.

They said that Dasti will likely join the party once all issues are sorted out.

After Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami’s (JUI-F) Sherani group leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Hamid Raza met the PTI chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bani Gala residence and KP House have become the centre of political activities for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has vowed to surprise his political opponents soon after he ended his long march on May 26.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former prime minister said he will intensify his movement against the political opponents. ‘Will politically fight against opponents at every forum’, he was quoted as saying.

We will continue our political movement under the boundaries of the land of the law, Imran Khan said.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he will not accept any ‘lollipop’ and demanded an immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

