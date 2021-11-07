Proscribed TLP to soon operate as legitimate party, pending notification

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet division has Sunday finally given the final approval to legitimize the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and allow it to operate as a political force, the status it once enjoyed, only pending the formal notification from the ministry of interior, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet has nodded to the summary forwarded to it yesterday by the federal law ministry that recommended the decriminalizing of proscribed TLP.

The now-approved summary has reached the office of federal inerior ministry which will issue the final notification to that effect shortly, the sources privy to the matters told ARY News.

It is expected that the pending interior ministry notification will roll out no later than tonight, despite the office’s holiday, the officials in the ministry have said.

Ministers suggest debate over summary to lift ban on TLP

Earlier yesterday, some key federal ministers have demanded an open debate over lifting the ban on the proscribed group. The ministers have suggested a discussion over the issue in the upcoming session of the federal cabinet, according to sources.

Some federal ministers have yet to sign on the summary to un-ban the group, sources had said.

At least 14 ministers’ signatures were required for approval of the summary.

Proscribed TLP inches closer to revival, awaits cabinet approval

It was yesterday that the summary by the Punjab government to unban proscribed TLP had reached the interior ministry office, to later be conveyed to the cabinet division as a final formality for the revival of the hardline religious party that had besieged parts of Pakistan of late.

The sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the federal ministry of interior, which had put TLP leaders in NACTA’s fourth schedule list for proscribed outfits and people, would forward the recommendations after approval to the federal cabinet.

