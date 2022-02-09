Wednesday, February 9, 2022
PSL 7: Lahore school timings changed

LAHORE: In order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during PSL 7 matches, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore on Wednesday ordered the closure of selected educational institutions of the city at 1 pm, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, educational institutions situated on Lahore’s Davis Road, Main Boulevard, Wahdat Road, Shimla Pahari, Canal Road, and Zahoor Elahi Road will be closed at 1 pm.

In this connection, the deputy commissioner has sent a letter to the director colleges and other officers.

The move was taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Lahore-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League PSL 7 set to begin from February 10.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 19 matches will be played during the second phase of the PSL 7 with each side still having five matches left to secure a spot in the play-offs.

The first match of Lahore-leg will be played between Peshawar Zalmi against the in-from Multan Sultans.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has already allowed a full capacity crowd at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 matches from Feb 16.

Citizens aged below 12 years will also be able to enjoy matches at the stadium, it said.

