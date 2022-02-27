PSL final: How much money the winning team will earn?

Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are locking horns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The prize money for the winning team and runners-up has been confirmed.

According to PCB statement, the PSL 7 winning team will get prize money of PKR 80 million along with the trophy while the runners-up will be awarded PKR 32 million.

Read: : HADIA HASHMI’S SOULFUL RENDITION OF NATIONAL ANTHEM GOES VIRAL

Furthermore, the Player of the Tournament will get PKR 3 million while the leading run-scorer, wicket-taker, best fielder, keeper, emerging player, all-rounder and umpire will also be presented checks of PKR 3.5 million each.

Read More: PSL 7: DIFFERENTLY-ABLE FAN SUPPORTS HIS TEAM ON STRETCHER

Apart from this, PCB will also give a Spirit of Cricket Award worth Rs3.5 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prize money for PSL (1-6) was $500,000 for the Winner and $200,000 for the runner-up.

Comments