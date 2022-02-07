PSL matches: NCOC allows full house from Feb 16

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to allow full capacity crowd at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to enjoy Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 matches from Feb 16.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC to review the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response decided to increase the number of spectators to 50 per cent for PSL matches to be played at the Lahore stadium until Feb 15 and allow full house from Feb 16 onwards.

Citizens aged below 12 years will also be able to enjoy matches at the stadium, it said.

The second leg of PSL 7 is starting in Lahore from February 10.

