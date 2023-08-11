PSO commences aircraft refuelling at Skardu airport

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) became the first oil marketing company (OMC) which started aircraft refuelling at the Skardu International Airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

A ceremony was held for the launching of aircraft refuelling at the Skardu airport which was attended by PSO MD Syed Taha, CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza, PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Retd Muhammad Amir Hayat.

The PSO MD said that the state-owned entity has no competitor after holding 98% market shares in jet fuel. He added that they wanted to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The CAA DG said that big aircraft can be operated at the Skardu airport – an international gateway in northern Pakistan. He said that the country will be put on the path of development with the mutual cooperation of the national institutions.

Earlier, the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced the commencement of international flights in Skardu.

For the first time, PIA will operate international flights in Skardu.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the airline will operate its first-ever international flight from Dubai to Skardu on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan.

All preparations have been completed for operating the international flight at the Skardu airport and booking has also been started.

After the inaugural flight, the national airline will operate weekly flights on August 19 from Dubai to Skardu and another flight from Skardu to Dubai on August 22.