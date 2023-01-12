PSP, Farooq Sattar formally announce merger with MQM-P

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee of Farooq Sattar have formally announced the merger with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The development was announced at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, which was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Nasreen Jalil.

Speaking at the outset of the press conference, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the “graveness” of the situation in Sindh’s urban areas requires all people to join hands.

Khalid Maqbool claimed that the Sindh’s urban areas were facing a political crisis, issues related to census and delimitation of constituencies, voter lists and employment.

“It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan’s formations, should come together for a historic struggle,” he added.

Siddiqui further said that the elements who wished to divide the nation were disappointed, vowing that the reunited MQM-P would live up to the dreams of the masses and strive for urban cities’ development.

Mustafa Kamal joins MQM-P

Speaking on the occasion, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced his party’s merger with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The former Karachi Mayor announced that the PSP would “merge with the MQM-P”, adding that they would work under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is the MQM-P convener.

Referring to the political vacuum, Kamal admitted that they had differences and expressed them openly, adding that the people of Karachi would have to “leave their comfort zones”.

“Karachi feeds the entire country. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) haven’t done anything for the province,” he said, adding that Karachi and Sindh would soon witness the results of today’s announcement.

Farooq Sattar

Taking over the presser, MQM Bahali Committee Chairman Dr Farooq Sattar also announce to join the MQPM-P, saying that they have kept all the differences aside and are presenting a united MQM.

“We don’t want to dig up the past,” he said, adding that political maturity was the need of the hour. He added that they were making a reformed and rebranded MQM.

He said that the MQM had been separated from its past reputation, to transform into a part of intellectuals and educated persons.

He noted that the country was increasingly polarised, saying that Karachi should be “given one chance”. Farooq Sattar also lambasted the upcoming local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad. “MQM will give the biggest dharna on Sharae Faisal. We will see how Jan 15 elections will take place,” he added.

Read More: MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations

A day earlier, it was reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Farooq Sattar decided to contest upcoming local government (LG) elections ‘under one flag’.

According to sources, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Farooq Sattar have united and decided to contest upcoming local government (LG) elections ‘under one flag’.

Read More: MQM-P, PSP, Farooq Sattar agree on ‘one-point agenda’

Sources told ARY News that all local body candidates of Pak Sarzameen Party will withdraw in favor of MQM-P. The political parties, in principle, decided to contest polls with one flag and symbol.

Comments