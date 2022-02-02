PSP sit-in: Mustafa Kamal says ‘progress made in talks with Sindh govt’

KARACHI: Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has announced that progress was made in talks with the Sindh government over the controversial local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mustafa Kamal, while addressing the participants of the sit-in in Karachi today, said that the fifth round of talks with the Sindh government has concluded in which progress was made over many points.

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) has given its verdict regarding the LG powers. He added that PSP presented its recommendations before the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) dialogue committee.

Kamal urged the provincial authorities to legislate LG law in accordance with the SC ruling. He was of the view that elected representatives should get administrative and financial powers to resolve issues on the grassroots level instead of Sindh chief minister.

He suggested that the top court should seek a progress report from the Sindh government regarding the implementation of its orders just like it did in the Nasla Tower demolition case.

Mustafa Kamal said that PSP will continue its struggle for the rights of elected representatives of the LG institutions until rectified law is passed from the Sindh Assembly.

A delegation of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Nasir Hussain Shah had met Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders on January 31 at the sit-in venue who are protesting against the Sindh local government (LG) law.

On January 31, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal had converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

PSP had demanded that the powers and resources must be given to the elected representatives on the grassroots level and rejected both LG laws passed in 2013 and 2017.

