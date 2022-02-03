PSP sit-in: Mustafa Kamal says ‘will change strategy if demands not met’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal announced that his political party will change its strategy if demands not met by the Sindh government for local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ongoing sit-in of Mustafa Kamal-led PSP is continued for five days at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House.

While addressing the participants of the sit-in, Mustafa Kamal said that he has never used politics for personal gains and rivals were aware of PSP workers’ willpower.

He said that PSP’s political struggle has ended the poison of sects, religious hatred and linguistic discrimination among the citizens as the real success is continuing efforts for the rights of all people.

PSP chief said that the 18th amendment will also come to an end if powers were not given to the LG institutions. He added that PSP demands are constitutional but its rejection will be an unconstitutional move.

Earlier on Wednesday, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal had announced that progress was made in talks with the Sindh government over the controversial local government (LG) law.

He had said that the fifth round of talks with the Sindh government has concluded in which progress was made over many points.

He had said that the Supreme Court (SC) gave its verdict regarding the LG powers. He added that PSP presented its recommendations before the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) dialogue committee.

On January 31, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal had converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

PSP had demanded that the powers and resources must be given to the elected representatives on the grassroots level and rejected both LG laws passed in 2013 and 2017.

