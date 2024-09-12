web analytics
Thursday, September 12, 2024
PTA issues clarification on X services in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued a clarification related to Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, access for users across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTA issued a clarification on its social media platform, confirming that X’s services are not restored and are not accessible to users in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the PTA’s lawyer Ahsan Imam informed the court that the authority has withdrawn its notification regarding the suspension of X services (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan.

READ: Is Pakistan imposing complete ban on X?

The PTA lawyer submitted the response after SHC sought the authority’s stance on the X ban in Pakistan.

Following the PTA lawyer’s reply, the high court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, on April 17, the Sindh High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of social media platform Twitter, within one week.

It is recalled that the ban on X was originally placed back in February after the general elections of 2024.

