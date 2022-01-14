PTA registers first two social media companies

ISLAMABAD: Under the new social media rules, social media companies are required to register with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In this context, the PTA said in a statement that Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and Bigo Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee) have become the first social media companies to register with the authority.

Representatives of both companies visited the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad where the registration process was completed. The companies were subsequently awarded the “Registration Certificates”.

Social media companies are required to register with PTA under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.

They will have to provide details of their service, and userbase in Pakistan. Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Technology notified the new social media rules.

