PTI-backed Shoaib Shaheen challenges NA-47 results

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate and lawyer Shoaib Shaheen on Saturday challenged the result of the NA-47 Islamabad constituency in Islamabad high court, ARY News reported.

The lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, was defeated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who bagged 102,502 votes and won the constituency in the general elections 2024 that were held on February 8.

Meanwhile, Shaheen managed to get the second position as he received 86,396 votes. The independent candidate challenged the results issued by the returning officer (RO) in the court.

Following the plea from the lawyer, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) penned down a letter to the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) of NA-47 seeking the report regarding the allegation of change in result in their respective constituency.

The ECP officials in the letter sought an immediate report from the DRO and RO on the matter of alleged rigging in their constituency.

In another development, the ECP summoned an important meeting on the election 2024 results tomorrow (Sunday).

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside over the ECP meeting.

Sources said that Sikandar Sultan Raja will be brief on the February 8 election, the results in the meeting, and the delayed announcement of election results.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial results of 252 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from the electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 100 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) with 71 seats.