PTI calls upon ECP to ensure ‘free, fair’ LG polls

KARACHI: PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi has penned down a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging the body to ensure free and fair local government (LG) elections in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ali Zaidi pointed out that as per the Constitution, the ECP was bound to conduct fair and free elections, expressing concern over the rigging attempts.

He said that controlling polling stations, seizing polling booths, manipulation of documents, and spreading false information are all corrupt practices, adding that it was the ECP’s responsibility to protect the electoral process from all issues.

Ali Zaidi also sent a copy of the letter to the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

