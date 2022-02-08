PTI candidate for mayor slot challenges disqualification in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur, a PTI candidate for Dera city mayor slot, challenged on Tuesday his disqualification in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI candidate for the seat of Dera Ismail Khan city mayor from contesting the upcoming local government elections for violation of code of conduct.

The commission also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the federal minister for violation of election code of conduct and restrained him from addressing public rallies during the election campaign for the second phase of local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Amin through his lawyer filed a petition in the high court, requesting it to set aside the ECP verdict.

He argued that the ECP in “sheer violation of the facts, circumstances and law, has illegally and unlawfully declared the petitioner as disqualified from contesting the election of City Mayor of D.I. Khan.”

The petitioner said the commission didn’t issue any warning regarding initiating disqualification proceedings against him nor did it afford him any opportunity of fair hearing.

