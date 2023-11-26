PTI chairman, leaders’ names placed on ECL: Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed on Sunday that the sub-committee has placed the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that the names of PTI leaders could be placed on ECL.

He detailed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had provided names of PTI leaders in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The sub-committee has already placed the PTI chairman and other leaders’ names on the ECL, however, the final approval would be given by the federal cabinet.”

Regarding the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, Bugti said that legal procedures would be followed to address complaints against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“All political parties are respectable for us and we will ensure transparent polls. The caretaker government would provide maximum assistance following ECP directives.”

The interior minister alleged that some past rulers had attempted to settle Taliban in Pakistan. Commenting over counter-terrorism steps, Sarfraz Bugti said that terrorism was still a major challenge for Pakistan since 2008.

He said that the organisation of general elections in a secure environment was the top priority of the caretaker government.

On November 22, sources told ARY News that the sub-committee of the caretaker federal cabinet recommended placing the names of the PTI chairman and others on the Exit Control List (ECL) during a meeting.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and others.

The meeting of the ECL committee was held to review different cases including the 190 million pound scandal against the former prime minister.

The committee recommended placing the names of the PTI chairman along with 40 others in the 190 million pound scandal and other cases. Following the court orders, the committee also recommended removing the names of 7 people from the Exit Control List.

The recommendations will be sent to the caretaker federal cabinet for approval.