PTI changes date of long march

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that the long march, which was halted after an assassination attempt on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan, would now resume on November 10 (Thursday), ARY News reported on Monday.

This is the third time that the party has changed the date of the march. First, the party decided to resume the long march on Tuesday, but later changed the date to Wednesday, November 9.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The meeting was held to review preparations made for the march and supervise the security arrangements following the Wazirabad incident.

Speaking to journalists at Zaman Park, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the party’s long march will be resumed on Thursday (November 10), instead of Wednesday, as earlier announced.

Qureshi regretted that despite 72 hours, the first information report (FIR) of the assassination bid on party chairman Imran Khan had still not been registered.

“The chief justice of the Supreme Court has intervened and instructed that the complaint should be registered within 24 hours,” he said.

Read More: Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The attack was being called an assassination attempt.

Read More: SINDH POLICE, FC SUMMONED AGAIN AHEAD OF PTI LONG MARCH

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Comments