PTI chief failed to provide ‘evidence’ of assassination bid: Rana Sanaullah

VEHARI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has failed to provide the ‘evidence’ of allegations levelled after the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister claimed that Imran Khan failed to provide ‘any evidence’ to a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt, for which the former premier blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer.

During his appearance before the JIT, Rana Sanaullah said, the PTI chief admitted that he made hearsay allegations, adding that the JIT has declared him [Imran Khan] “a liar over false accusations”.

“When asked about the allegations he [Khan] levelled against the military establishment, the PTI chief own his statements and the videos he made after the assassination bid. However, no proof was provided in this regard,” the interior minister added.

Lambasting the former premier over May 9 events, Sanaullah said that he misled the country’s youth by mentioning name of a senior military officer and incited them for violence.

“Investigation into the May 9 vandalism was underway,” he said, adding that the PTI chief chalked out strategies to provoke the country’s youth. “He presented his arrest on May 9 as a red line and asked the party workers to vandalise the state buildings when he gets arrested,” he added.

The minister further said that the party was trying to prepare the Tiger Force comprising one million people to carry out events such as May 9. “The aid they received during coronavirus pandemic was mostly spent on strengthening the Tiger Force,” he added.

He informed that JIT – constituted to probe the May 9 riots – has received audio and video proofs of PTI culprits involved in vandalism of national institutions and army installations.

He said the culprits involved in the attacks on army installations will be punished through army courts. He categorically stated that no innocent will punished, however, those involved in the attacks on national institutions will be dealt with iron hands.

The minister alleged that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan supported and funded PTI to create chaos in the country, but our agencies took pre-emptive measures and foiled their nefarious designs.

“They hatched conspiracy on 9th May as there were no political protests, but attacks on Pakistan’s national institutions and military installations,” he added.

To a query regarding next general elections, the Interior Minister said that there could be seat adjustment with any political party to get the country out of economic crisis. He said that PML-N is not making any alliance with any party in next election.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.