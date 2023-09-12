PTI chief’s cipher case to be heard in Attock Jail tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will be held at Attock Jail tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification, the hearing will be conducted in Attock Jail – where the deposed prime minister is incarcerated – due to ‘security issues’.

The notification stated that Ministry of Law and Justice has permitted the hearing of cipher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain will hear the case against PTI chief in the jail premises.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. On August 29, the IHC had suspended his sentence.

However, a special court had directed Attock jail authorities to keep him in “judicial lockup” in connection with the cipher case.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on a petition filed by PTI chairman challenging the law ministry’s decision to conduct the trial in the cipher case at Attock jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on PTI chairman’s plea after hearing the arguments today. The court had sought an explanation from the respondents on the notice.

Read More: Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on PTI chairman’s plea against hearing in Attock Jail

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief and vice chairman was booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

The case was registered after Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.