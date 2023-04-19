PTI decides to challenge Punjab, KP interim govts in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge Punjab and KP interim governments in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab and KP caretaker governments are set to complete their three months on April 22 and 26, respectively.

As per the details, the constitutional plea will be filed in the Supreme Court by Fawad Chaudhry, Mahmood Khan and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi tomorrow.

The plea states that an interim government can only function for 90 days as per the constitution of Pakistan and there is no room for an un-elected government.

The plea will urge the SC to appoint administrators in Punjab and KP after completing of the interim government tenure.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to write to President Dr Arif Alvi, regarding the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab interim government.

PTI’s senior vice-president, Fawad Chaudhry will write a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi over the tenure of Punjab caretaker setup, headed by Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

The letter stated that the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab interim government will end on April 22, but the caretaker setup has failed to complete its objective during the term.

