PTI demands judicial commission to probe ex-Rawalpindi commissioner’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday demanded the establishment of judicial commission to probe the allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, confessing to being involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

In a shocking ‘revelation’, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha – who stepped down from his post – dropped a bombshell on Saturday, confessing to be involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024, adding another layer of controversy to the already disputed polls.

Taking responsibility for what he termed a “heinous crime,” Chatha implicated not only himself but also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ — a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.

The presser came almost a week after the Feb 8 general elections as the ECP has already been in the crosshairs of several rigging allegations amidst PTI and other political parties’ nationwide protests, claiming they were deprived of their mandate.

Addressing a press conference today, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that commissioner Chatha’s statement had corroborated what the party had been saying all along.

“This is the first time that a commissioner delivers a press conference according to his conscience,” he said, demanding that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the allegations and an inquiry should be conducted.

“We are not demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) resignation, but an inquiry must be held on the commissioner’s allegations,” he added.

Gohar Ali Khan also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that the electoral watchdog has not yet announced the final vote results as per the real mandate.

He claimed that PTI won 180 seats in the National Assembly; 42 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, and four in Balochistan. However, he said, the party’s success was not reflected in the results of the Feb 8 generel elections.

Gohar also demanded the election commission order returning officers (ROs) to compile Form 47 in accordance with the records of Form 45.

For his part, Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI’s candidate for prime minister, has said that after the allegations levelled by the Rawalpindi commissioner, there should be a judicial inquiry.

“There should be a judicial inquiry with independent judges. And those named by the Pindi commissioner should not be involved in this inquiry,” he added.

He expressed hope that PTI will form its government in the Centre and provinces, urging the election commission to issue notification of “180 successful PTI candidates”.

The ECP flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction.

Commissioners of any division do not have a direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs), the spokesperson noted.

Following the presser, Liaquat Ali Chattha was transferred and Rawalpindi Development Authority DG Saif Anwar Jappa was given the additional charge.