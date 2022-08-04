PTI denied permission to hold protest at NADRA chowk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Thursday denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission from holding protest at NADRA chowk, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI leadership in a plea submitted with the Islamabad administration sought permission to stage a protest at the NADRA chowk, which was denied.

NADRA chowk falls in Red Zone, therefore permission cannot be given to hold protest, the administration replied to the PTI’s request.

However, the Islamabad administration offered PTI to hold peaceful protest at F-9 Park or H-9 Park. The Islamabad administration has asked the PTI leadership to decided the protest venue and inform them so that adequate security measures can be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP head office in Islamabad on Thursday (today). The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

