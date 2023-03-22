PTI files petition against expected operation on Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against an expected operation on former premier Imran Khan’s residence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry filed the petition in the LHC through Azhar Siddiq and Zafar Iqbal, seeking a restraining order from the court for an expected operation at Imran Khan’s residence.

Punjab government, inspector general (IG), CCPO Lahore and others were made parties in the plea.

The petition stated that there are reports of an expected police operation at Zaman Park which can disturb the law and order situation and cause life and property losses. The operation is part of the government’s plan to stop PTI from electioneering.

The political party sought an LHC order to stop police from carrying out an operation at Imran Khan’s residence.

On Monday, Imran Khan filed a contempt of court plea against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan submitted a contempt plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Zaman Park police operation in which the Punjab chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab and others were made parties.

The petition stated that the police force carried out an ‘illegal operation’ at his Zaman Park residence on March 18 and violated his fundamental rights. Khan stated in his petition that the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the police from any action which was violated.

Khan sought contempt of court proceedings against the parties.

