PTI, govt reach agreement over Islamabad power show

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached an agreement over July 2 anti-inflation rally at Parade Ground, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The district administration has taken assurance from the PTI over the code of conduct during its upcoming power show in Islamabad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced to hold an anti-inflation rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on July 2.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan submitted the affidavit to the deputy commissioner (DC) today in which the political party assured the administration that Islamabad Expressway will not be closed; neither the participants will enter Red Zone nor damage any government asset.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI rally’s participants will vacate the Parade Ground at 12:00 midnight and the organisers will be held responsible for any kind of code violation.

Sources added that a formal agreement is likely to be signed between PTI and the district administration soon.

The political party completed preparations for its upcoming public gathering on July 2. In a public message, Asad Umar asked the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to gather at Parade Ground in large numbers to give a message to the present rulers along with Imran Khan.

“Pakistan is no more a country where governments cannot be changed by conspiracy. A tsunami of inflation hits the nation after the conspiracy and the nation is pushed into the menace of loadshedding.”

Asad Umar added, “Thieves are given relief and the nation is suffering while the imported government manages to end Rs1,100 billion [corruption] cases. Those who want to raise voices against the atrocities should reach Parade Ground.”

On June 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced organizing a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and called for nationwide protests next week against the ‘imported government’.

