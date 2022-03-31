PTI initiates action against dissident MNAs over PM Imran’s orders

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated strict action against the dissident Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan held a meeting with the additional secretary general Aamir Mehmood Kiani today and discussed the strategy to issue show-cause notices to PTI turncoats.

A draft of the show-cause notices was finalised by Babar Awan and Aamir Mehmood Kiani under Article 63 (A) which bars MNAs from crossing the assembly floor. The said article of the Constitution will also pave way for the termination of the MNA from the seat for violating the party policy.

It was learnt that the dissident PTI MNAs will be given the time to clarify their position by Friday, 12:00 noon and later, strict legal action will be taken against those who will fail to satisfy the political party’s leadership through their response.

Moreover, the PTI will also convey references against the turncoats for the violation of party orders and will request to declare their seats void under Article 63 (A).

On March 27, PM Imran Khan had asked the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to resign first before opposing the government.

PM Khan in his message to the dissident PTI MNAs asked them to resign and contest a fresh election before going against the government of the party on which ticket they were elected.

He had also warned the dissident lawmakers of the party that the nation will not forgive them if they cast vote against him in the no-confidence motion. He had claimed that the conscience of PPP and PML-N lawmakers will also wake up as the conspiracies are being hatched against the country.

The premier had revealed that “foreign elements” are involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, “some of our own people” are being used in this regard.

