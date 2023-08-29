PTI Lahore coordinators join IPP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore coordinators have announced to join Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The coordinators of PTI Lahore held a meeting with IPP Lahore President Murad Raas. The coordinators include Shoaib Karim, Qasim Aziz, Sohail Maqbool and Rizwan Shah.

The local leaders expressed confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Coordinators from PTI Lahore join IPP. We welcome these hard working individuals to our team. pic.twitter.com/2aHqCgoEVU — Murad Raas (@MuradRaasMR) August 29, 2023

Earlier in the month, Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) backed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement for holding upcoming general elections on 2023 census data.

Related: IPP applies for party registration, seeks ‘Eagle’ election symbol

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that her political party will support the elections under 2023 census data.

She, however, urged the stakeholders to prioritise the importance of voters instead of the census statistics. She said that the debate on old and new census was initiated by the prime minister.

She said that the debate on census issues would delay general elections for five to six months. The polls will be delayed for at least six months if the matter was forwarded to the CEC.

Firdous Ashiq Awan added that the matters related to new delimitations and voter lists will also come to light. She clarified that IPP is ready to participate in the general polls on old and new census data.