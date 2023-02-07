PTI Lahore gives call to workers to reach Zaman Park

LAHORE: PTI Lahore gave a call to all workers to immediately reach his Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI Lahore president called all workers to immediately reach his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after reports of his expected arrest of Imran Khan.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that all workers should immediately arrive at Imran Khan’s residence to foil the government’s attempt to arrest him.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a personal capacity in the Toshakhana case.

The sessions court summons the PTI chief on February 21 to indict him in the Toshakhana case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer could not verify the copies of the case in the court timings and didn’t provide the copies to the PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel.

The PTI chairman’s lawyers asked to provide the case copies to them, hereby the court directed the ECP counsel to hand it over to the PTI lawyers.

In November, a trial court had taken up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denied.

The ECP had also disqualified Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Toshakhana reference.

