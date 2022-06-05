PTI leader escapes assassination bid in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Shakeel Advocate has survived an assassination attempt after unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI leader Mian Shakeel Advocate survived the gun attack unhurt. According to details, he reached his residence after grocery shopping when unidentified armed men opened fire at him.

Shakeel miraculously escaped unhurt in the fierce gun attack.

A case was lodged at Civil Line police station over the complaint of the PTI leader. Mian Shakeel had contested the general elections in the PP-37 constituency as a PTI candidate.

In 2021, a gun attack had been carried out by unidentified assailants on PTI leader Issa Khan in Karachi. The attackers had managed to flee from the scene after resorting to fire at him.

The fierce attack had been carried out near Afghan Camp Gulshan-e-Maymar.

