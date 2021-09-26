PTI leader, son injured in gun attack in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Adnan Hunjra and his son sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that unidentified assailants have carried out a gun attack on a PTI leader in which his aide lost his life while the politician and his son sustained injuries.

They added that Adnan Hunjra and his son were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene, said police, adding that the village was cordoned and search operation is underway.

Earlier in the month, a convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro had reportedly come under attack in the Larkana district.

PTI leader Saifullah Abro’s convoy had been attacked when he was on its way to address a public gathering in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

He had said in a statement that unknown people also entered into the jalsa gah (public gathering spot) and tortured participants of the public rally.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had condemned the attack on Saifullah Abro’s convoy in Larkana and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief.