PTI long march: Govt starts sealing entry points in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has started preparations to stop the possible long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from entering Islamabad.

Due to the possible long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the federal government is taking preliminary measures under which containers have been delivered to Faizabad by the district administration.

The containers are being placed under the Faizabad bridge. The roads coming to the federal capital are being blocked by the district administration of Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has not announced the date of the long march at present, but PTI has instructed the workers to prepare for the long march.

Earlier, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he has kept his long march plan secret and only a close group of people knew the details.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

Imran Khan further said that “Haqeeqi Azadi” march will be the “biggest” in country’s history, adding that special instructions will be issued to party workers before the start of the march.

