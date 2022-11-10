PTI long march: Imran Khan says ‘assassination plot prepared in September’

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the alleged plot to assassinate him was prepared in September, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan addressed the PTI workers after the party’s long march resumed its journey to Islamabad from Wazirabad today. The PTI long march was deferred for a few days after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan in which more than a dozen of leaders and workers got injured.

The PTI chief praised the participants of the long march in Wazirabad and said that Moazzam’s sacrifice saved the lives of other people who got wounded in the gun attack. “We will care for Moazzam’s children for their whole life.”

“Ibtisam is a hero and I want to salute him,” he praised the PTI worker who caught the attacker.

Imran Khan said it was not an accident but an assassination plot prepared in September.

“I had told about the assassination plot in my Rahim Yar Khan rally on September 24. The PML-N’s assassins had also murdered people in Model Town.” He added that rivals tried to assassinate him by using the religious card.

He termed the suspect’s testimony regarding the religious extremism ‘just a cover-up’. Khan said that the forensic examination of the container proved the presence of two shooters on the crime scene who opened fire at him.

The PTI chief said that the long march will be intensified after the incident. He said that the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif had told him about the names who threatened him. “Journalists and TV channels were threatened to stop the coverage of Imran Khan.”

“FIR of the assassination attempt on me is not being registered. I am the former premier and party chief. Even a former premier has no fundamental rights here, then what would happen to the common man.”

He added that the country could not be considered as an independent state until the supremacy of law. He criticised that no action was taken against the brutal torture on Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati.

Imran Khan said that the nation is looking towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) now.

He requested the CJP to look into the incidents including the non-registration of the FIR, Azam Swati’s harassment and Arshad Sharif’s killing. He alleged that PTI is ruling Punjab province but its police force is being controlled from somewhere else.

The former premier questioned who sent Arshad Sharif’s pictures to the TV anchor while the post-mortem report was not even provided to the slain journalist’s mother.

He expressed hopes that the lawyers will play their role in establishing the supremacy of law in the country.

Imran Khan vowed to continue struggling against corruption until his last breath. He announced that he will soon welcome the convoys of the PTI marchers in Rawalpindi.

